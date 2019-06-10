Joules (LON:JOUL) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Joules (LON:JOUL) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Joules in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Joules in a report on Monday, March 25th.

LON JOUL opened at GBX 279 ($3.65) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32. Joules has a 12-month low of GBX 202 ($2.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 393 ($5.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.98, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

About Joules

Joules Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells lifestyle clothing, related accessories, and home ware under the Joules brand in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Other. Its product portfolio includes women's swear, such as shirts, dresses, tunics, rainwear, and cold weather coats and accessories; men's wear, including tops, chinos, shirts, and denim, as well as rainwear; boys and girls, and baby collections; wellies; and home ware comprising kitchen textiles, crockery, bedding, cushions, picnic ware, and throws, as well as licensed products, including eyewear, bedding, and toiletries.

