JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $9.02 Million Holdings in GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) by 18.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 704,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,122 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $9,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in GrafTech International by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its stake in GrafTech International by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in GrafTech International by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in GrafTech International in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in GrafTech International by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EAF shares. Citigroup lowered GrafTech International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.93 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. GrafTech International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.59.

EAF opened at $10.47 on Monday. GrafTech International Ltd has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $24.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.68.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. GrafTech International had a net margin of 43.15% and a negative return on equity of 83.18%. The business had revenue of $474.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/10/jpmorgan-chase-co-has-9-02-million-holdings-in-graftech-international-ltd-nyseeaf.html.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

Featured Article: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF).

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.