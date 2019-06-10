Kathleen L. Quirk Buys 50,000 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) Stock

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) CFO Kathleen L. Quirk purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.49 per share, for a total transaction of $524,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 920,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,658,866.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FCX traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $10.61. 19,845,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,675,285. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 2.27.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. UBS Group set a $14.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 72.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/10/kathleen-l-quirk-buys-50000-shares-of-freeport-mcmoran-inc-nysefcx-stock.html.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.