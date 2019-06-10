Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 156,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 36,480 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HB Fuller were worth $7,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HB Fuller during the fourth quarter worth about $21,034,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in HB Fuller in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,259,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in HB Fuller by 2,763.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 229,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,811,000 after purchasing an additional 221,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in HB Fuller by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,497,141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $319,903,000 after purchasing an additional 138,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power INC boosted its holdings in HB Fuller by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 2,649,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,049,000 after purchasing an additional 117,958 shares in the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Heather Campe sold 11,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $576,974.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,631.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HB Fuller stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.65. 605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,607. HB Fuller Co has a 1 year low of $39.22 and a 1 year high of $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.52.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. HB Fuller had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $673.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.64 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HB Fuller Co will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FUL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HB Fuller from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.79 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded HB Fuller from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded HB Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HB Fuller has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.97.

HB Fuller Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

