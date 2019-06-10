King Luther Capital Management Corp Lowers Holdings in SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) by 89.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 124,560 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in SRC Energy were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SRCI. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SRC Energy by 209.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,508,772 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,591,000 after buying an additional 4,403,730 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of SRC Energy by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,878,442 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $41,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932,485 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SRC Energy during the 4th quarter worth $11,130,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SRC Energy by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,318,394 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $76,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SRC Energy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,927,741 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $168,858,000 after purchasing an additional 939,981 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SRCI. KeyCorp began coverage on SRC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Pivotal Research began coverage on SRC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.29 price objective for the company. Ifs Securities upgraded SRC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on SRC Energy in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $8.00 price objective on SRC Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.87.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SRCI traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.65. 22,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,913,238. SRC Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $12.03.

SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $189.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.20 million.

SRC Energy Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88 million barrels of oil and condensate, 771.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 89.1 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 985 net producing wells, as well as had 95,200 gross and 86,200 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

