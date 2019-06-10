Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) were up 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.50 and last traded at $30.31. Approximately 22,580,833 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 10,821,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.74.

A number of analysts have commented on KHC shares. Barclays lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.76.

The stock has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth about $9,811,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile (NASDAQ:KHC)

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

