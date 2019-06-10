L.B. Foster Co (NASDAQ:FSTR) Given $30.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

L.B. Foster Co (NASDAQ:FSTR) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $30.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.51 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given L.B. Foster an industry rank of 227 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FSTR. BidaskClub raised L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley set a $30.00 price target on L.B. Foster and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Shares of FSTR stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.12. 48,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,768. The company has a market cap of $244.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.80. L.B. Foster has a 1 year low of $13.91 and a 1 year high of $26.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $150.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.25 million. L.B. Foster had a positive return on equity of 11.45% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. On average, equities analysts forecast that L.B. Foster will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 676.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in L.B. Foster during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems grew its holdings in L.B. Foster by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 7,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in L.B. Foster during the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in L.B. Foster during the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

L.B. Foster Company manufactures and distributes products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure worldwide. Its Rail Products and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and other accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and fabricates insulated rail joints and related accessories.

