L Brands (NYSE:LB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $21.45

Shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.45 and last traded at $21.66, with a volume of 231472 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.70.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LB. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of L Brands to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of L Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of L Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of L Brands from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of L Brands from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.96.

The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.58.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 4.81% and a negative return on equity of 74.29%. L Brands’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that L Brands Inc will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 236.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 133,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after buying an additional 93,522 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of L Brands during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of L Brands during the first quarter valued at about $297,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L Brands during the first quarter valued at about $1,770,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 7.5% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 81,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 5,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

