Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) Holdings Raised by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 66.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,294,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,320,700 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $39,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 157.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 226.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 3,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $44,092.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,353.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Esam Elashmawi acquired 5,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.17 per share, with a total value of $60,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LSCC traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.70. The stock had a trading volume of 21,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,371. Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a twelve month low of $5.38 and a twelve month high of $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.01. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.33.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Lattice Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $98.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LSCC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, March 1st. upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.85.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

