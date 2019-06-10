Lauri M. Shanahan Sells 1,813 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) Stock

Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 1,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total value of $281,975.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,734.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Deckers Outdoor stock traded up $3.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $164.09. The stock had a trading volume of 453,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,242. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.75. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $101.69 and a fifty-two week high of $164.88.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.82 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 284.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000.

DECK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. ValuEngine raised Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Deckers Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.38.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Lauri M. Shanahan Sells 1,813 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) Stock” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/10/lauri-m-shanahan-sells-1813-shares-of-deckers-outdoor-corp-nysedeck-stock.html.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.