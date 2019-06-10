Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $203.85 Million Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 326.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,765,545 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,351,984 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $203,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of NYSE SAP traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $130.53. 3,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,870. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.04. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $94.81 and a 1-year high of $130.16.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The software maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. SAP had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.6961 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 1.51%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

SAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC lowered shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “average” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.22.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/10/lazard-asset-management-llc-has-203-85-million-holdings-in-sap-se-nysesap.html.

SAP Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.