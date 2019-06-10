Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Bought by Gagnon Securities LLC

Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 27.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,752 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LEN. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the first quarter valued at $65,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $978,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Sunday, February 24th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Lennar to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday, February 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.11.

NYSE LEN traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367,208. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $37.29 and a 12 month high of $55.77. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 14.77.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The construction company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Lennar had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

