LEOcoin (LEO) Trading Up 2.1% Over Last 7 Days

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LEO) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. Over the last seven days, LEOcoin has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. LEOcoin has a market capitalization of $6.30 million and $1.94 million worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LEOcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0521 or 0.00000659 BTC on exchanges including C-CEX, TOPBTC, Bit-Z and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,930.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.06 or 0.03074728 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.65 or 0.01589534 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.69 or 0.04942236 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.00 or 0.01087852 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00104035 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.01019526 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00325781 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00019974 BTC.

LEOcoin Profile

LEOcoin (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 129,367,839 coins and its circulating supply is 121,010,421 coins. LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LEOcoin’s official website is www.leocoin.org.

LEOcoin Coin Trading

LEOcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LEOxChange, C-CEX, Livecoin, Bit-Z and TOPBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEOcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LEOcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

