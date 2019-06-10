Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 416,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,105 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $10,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Kinneret Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $25.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85. Liberty Global PLC has a one year low of $19.24 and a one year high of $29.36.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 16.23%.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

