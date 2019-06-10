Linda (LINDA) Market Cap Tops $9.29 Million

Linda (CURRENCY:LINDA) traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. One Linda coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including Nanex, BTC-Alpha, Graviex and Cryptopia. Linda has a total market capitalization of $9.29 million and $203,024.00 worth of Linda was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Linda has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000070 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Trade Coin (XSTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Linda Profile

Linda is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2017. Linda’s total supply is 13,191,324,044 coins and its circulating supply is 13,001,812,323 coins. The official website for Linda is lindacoin.com. Linda’s official Twitter account is @Lindaproject.

Linda Coin Trading

Linda can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Cryptohub, BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia, BitFlip, CoinExchange, Nanex, YoBit and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linda should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linda using one of the exchanges listed above.

