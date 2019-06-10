Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Buys New Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 47,800 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,190,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 5,454 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 38,267 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.5% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 34,226 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.9% during the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 18,026 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE COP opened at $59.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.86. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $56.75 and a 1 year high of $80.24. The firm has a market cap of $66.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.93%.

COP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.36.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

