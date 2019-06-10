Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,485 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 1.3% of Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,796 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 76.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW stock opened at $96.76 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.75 and a fifty-two week high of $118.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The company has a market cap of $75.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.11). Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 91.85% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.35%.

In related news, insider Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $95.05 per share, with a total value of $950,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,612,554.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America set a $135.00 price target on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, May 24th. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $123.00 price target on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.48.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

