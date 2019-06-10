LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.31.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Nomura raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $87.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Dougherty & Co cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors set a $120.00 target price on LyondellBasell Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 12th.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $4.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.84. 124,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,568,210. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $73.94 and a fifty-two week high of $118.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.02. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 38.05% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Bank increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.