Maecenas (ART) Market Capitalization Hits $5.08 Million

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. Maecenas has a total market capitalization of $5.08 million and $339.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maecenas token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001319 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. In the last seven days, Maecenas has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005074 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00395767 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $190.18 or 0.02388250 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012646 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001552 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000397 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00154164 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000871 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About Maecenas

Maecenas launched on September 7th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,347,481 tokens. Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas. Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maecenas Token Trading

Maecenas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maecenas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maecenas using one of the exchanges listed above.

