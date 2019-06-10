Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 195,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,389 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Magellan Health were worth $12,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MGLN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Health in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Health in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Health in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGLN traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,818. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.52. Magellan Health Inc has a 12 month low of $51.88 and a 12 month high of $99.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Magellan Health had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 3.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Magellan Health Inc will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Health in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.80.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

