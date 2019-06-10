Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) PT Lowered to $11.00

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MNK. Mizuho increased their target price on Mallinckrodt to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 target price on Mallinckrodt and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut Mallinckrodt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity set a $40.00 target price on Mallinckrodt and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Mallinckrodt in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.67.

Get Mallinckrodt alerts:

Shares of MNK opened at $9.29 on Thursday. Mallinckrodt has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $36.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.63 million, a P/E ratio of 1.16, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.39.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.21. Mallinckrodt had a positive return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 118.53%. The company had revenue of $791.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Mallinckrodt’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mallinckrodt will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Bryan M. Reasons acquired 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.96 per share, for a total transaction of $48,384.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,979 shares in the company, valued at $161,091.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 8,400 shares of company stock worth $83,234. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mallinckrodt by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,180,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,858,000 after acquiring an additional 628,445 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Mallinckrodt by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,966,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,450,000 after acquiring an additional 609,263 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Mallinckrodt by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,149,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,205,000 after acquiring an additional 58,300 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt during the 1st quarter valued at $47,464,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,757,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,210,000 after purchasing an additional 21,934 shares during the last quarter.

Mallinckrodt Company Profile

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Mallinckrodt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mallinckrodt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.