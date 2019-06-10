Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MNK. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Mallinckrodt from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks set a $20.00 price objective on Mallinckrodt and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Mallinckrodt from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mallinckrodt from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Mallinckrodt from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

Shares of NYSE:MNK traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $9.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,496,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,414. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Mallinckrodt has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $36.65. The company has a market capitalization of $778.63 million, a P/E ratio of 1.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.39.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. Mallinckrodt had a positive return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 118.53%. The business had revenue of $791.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mallinckrodt will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mallinckrodt news, CFO Bryan M. Reasons bought 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.96 per share, for a total transaction of $48,384.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,091.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 8,400 shares of company stock valued at $83,234 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in Mallinckrodt by 222.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Mallinckrodt by 1,480.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 520,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 487,394 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in Mallinckrodt by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Mallinckrodt during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC increased its stake in Mallinckrodt by 1,129.1% during the first quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares during the last quarter.

About Mallinckrodt

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

