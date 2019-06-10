Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS)’s share price fell 7.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.73 and last traded at $3.90. 830,602 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 670,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.21.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRNS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.50 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marinus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.93.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $226.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 3.16.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marinus Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Edward F. Smith sold 24,211 shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $121,781.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,097 shares in the company, valued at $101,087.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $281,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 605,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 141,373 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 23.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 18,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 8,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Stock Price Down 7.4%” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/10/marinus-pharmaceuticals-nasdaqmrns-stock-price-down-7-4.html.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Further Reading: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.