Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 256,817 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,525 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $51,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 191.8% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 472.7% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 397.4% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 82.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Chairman C Howard Nye sold 14,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total value of $3,234,000.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 167,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,824,349.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 3,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total value of $700,864.77. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,682,457.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $230.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.75 and a 1-year high of $232.88. The firm has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.13.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.39. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $938.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.73%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MLM. Goldman Sachs Group raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $207.00 to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $198.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $194.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens raised Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.87.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

