Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Masimo were worth $8,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 9.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Fundsmith LLP boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 2.4% during the first quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 490,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,849,000 after acquiring an additional 11,291 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 1.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 218,456 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the first quarter valued at $459,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MASI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Masimo from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. BidaskClub lowered Masimo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Masimo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.25.

NASDAQ MASI traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $140.74. 48,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,482. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $96.14 and a 12-month high of $147.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 46.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.09.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Masimo had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 22.49%. The firm had revenue of $231.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jon Coleman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Bilal Muhsin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,695 shares of company stock worth $6,356,550. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

