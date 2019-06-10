Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Director Adam K. Stern Purchases 20,000 Shares

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Director Adam K. Stern bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $17,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.83. The stock had a trading volume of 963,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,127. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $1.50.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01).

MTNB has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a report on Friday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matinas BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Monday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.75 price objective on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in Matinas BioPharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,432,000. Broadfin Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the first quarter worth $2,973,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the first quarter worth $1,867,000. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the first quarter worth $1,139,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 107.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 603,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 312,994 shares during the last quarter.

About Matinas BioPharma

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. The company enables the delivery of life-changing medicines using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. Its LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecules, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

