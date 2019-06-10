Matson (NYSE:MATX) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matson (NYSE:MATX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Matson, Inc. operates as an ocean transportation and logistics company. It offers shipping services in Hawaii, Guam, and Micronesia islands and expedited service from China to southern California. The company’s logistics services consist of rail intermodal service, long haul and regional highway truckload services, less-than-truckload transportation, specialized hauling, flatbed, and project works, warehousing and distribution services, transloading, cross-dock services, and packaging services, and network analysis and freight management services. Matson, Inc., formerly known as Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii. “

MATX has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $37.00 price target on shares of Matson and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Stephens upgraded shares of Matson from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Shares of MATX opened at $35.91 on Thursday. Matson has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $41.96. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Matson had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $532.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Matson will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.20%.

In other Matson news, Director W Blake Baird sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $94,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,053.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MATX. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Matson in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matson in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Matson in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Matson in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matson in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

