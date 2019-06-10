Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Director Sells $126,150.10 in Stock

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,830 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $126,150.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 224,615 shares in the company, valued at $4,148,639.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Medical Properties Trust stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.01. 1,821,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,393,351. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $18.92. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 9.37 and a current ratio of 9.37.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 131.84%. The company had revenue of $180.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 72.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1,156.1% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MPW. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lifted their price target on Medical Properties Trust to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.79.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Director Sells $126,150.10 in Stock” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/10/medical-properties-trust-inc-nysempw-director-sells-126150-10-in-stock.html.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.