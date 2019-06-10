Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Takes $120,000 Position in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 16,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NCMI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 4th quarter valued at $9,716,000. Delek Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 1,049,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 464,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,510,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,786,000 after purchasing an additional 452,207 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 585,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 331,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 575,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 210,439 shares in the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NCMI shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Friday, May 17th. TheStreet raised National CineMedia from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. National CineMedia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.19.

NCMI traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.53. The stock had a trading volume of 35,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,723. The stock has a market cap of $514.87 million, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.81. National CineMedia, Inc. has a one year low of $5.88 and a one year high of $10.94.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.43 million. National CineMedia had a net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 33.32%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National CineMedia, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is currently 183.78%.

National CineMedia Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

