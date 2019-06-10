Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stake Increased by Peoples Bank OH

Peoples Bank OH lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.08.

In related news, Chairman Kenneth C. Frazier sold 18,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,535,450.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 816,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,948,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Davis sold 192,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total transaction of $15,864,081.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 330,232 shares in the company, valued at $27,204,512.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 464,033 shares of company stock worth $37,956,770. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MRK opened at $82.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.37. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.80 and a fifty-two week high of $83.85. The firm has a market cap of $212.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.55.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.69%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/10/merck-co-inc-nysemrk-stake-increased-by-peoples-bank-oh.html.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.