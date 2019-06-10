Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $77.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.38% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Mercury Systems, Inc. is a commercial provider of secure sensor and mission processing subsystems for defense and intelligence programs. The Company’s products and solutions are deployed in more than 300 programs with over 25 different defense prime contractors. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

Shares of MRCY opened at $68.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 3.13. Mercury Systems has a 12 month low of $35.57 and a 12 month high of $79.83.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $174.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Mercury Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $312,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 367,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,994,395.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $2,393,200. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the first quarter valued at $215,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the first quarter valued at $461,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 371.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 17,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 43.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,752,000 after acquiring an additional 55,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

