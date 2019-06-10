Metal (MTL) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15.59 Million

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded up 23.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Metal has a total market cap of $26.99 million and approximately $15.59 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metal token can now be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00007623 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Cryptopia, Tidex and Upbit. Over the last seven days, Metal has traded 30.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00399382 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $190.46 or 0.02394294 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012671 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001541 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000393 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00153631 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00016269 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00017715 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Metal

Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,585,821 tokens. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metal Token Trading

Metal can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Huobi, Kyber Network, Livecoin, Binance, Cryptopia, OKEx and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

