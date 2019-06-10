Metcash (ASX:MTS) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.19

Metcash Limited (ASX:MTS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$3.19 ($2.26) and last traded at A$3.17 ($2.25), with a volume of 643289 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$3.07 ($2.18).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion and a PE ratio of -20.72.

Get Metcash alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/10/metcash-asxmts-sets-new-12-month-high-at-3-19.html.

Metcash Company Profile (ASX:MTS)

Metcash Limited operates as a wholesale distribution and marketing company in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Food & Grocery, Liquor, and Hardware segments. The Food & Grocery segment distributes a range of products and services to independent supermarket and convenience retail outlets.

See Also: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Metcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metcash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.