MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $27.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin manufactures and sells tires for all kinds of vehicles, publishes maps and guides and operates a number of digital services. It manufactures and sells tires for cars, two-wheel vehicles, trucks, construction machinery, tractors and aircrafts. It also sells various car and bicycle accessories like pumps, manometers bicycle helmets, hubcaps, replacement components for tires and transport accessories. Other products sold by the company include protective clothing, table tennis rackets, shoe insoles along with many other items designed for road users. Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin is based in Clermont-Ferrand, France. “

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of MGDDY stock opened at $23.55 on Thursday. MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR has a 1 year low of $18.81 and a 1 year high of $27.55. The firm has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.04.

MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR Company Profile

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for cars, motorcycles, scooters, trucks, agricultural, and construction equipment, as well as bikes, freight transport, public transit, trucking, civil engineering, and aviation.

