Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.38.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Monday, February 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director L B. Day sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total value of $296,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,238 shares in the company, valued at $783,567.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total transaction of $177,206.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 7,043.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,841,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,732 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of MCHP stock traded up $2.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 933,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857,415. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.44. Microchip Technology has a one year low of $60.70 and a one year high of $104.20.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.3655 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 24.01%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

