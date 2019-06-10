Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Bought by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,296 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $10,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 26,236,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,070,312,000 after buying an additional 237,329 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,362,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,952,000 after buying an additional 55,625 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,164,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,564,000 after buying an additional 134,749 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $155,541,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 7,043.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,841,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,815,732 shares during the period.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

In other Microchip Technology news, Director L B. Day sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total value of $296,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,567.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total transaction of $177,206.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MCHP traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.90. 39,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,857,415. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.44. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $104.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.3655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.01%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCHP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.61.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Bought by Hancock Whitney Corp” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/10/microchip-technology-inc-nasdaqmchp-shares-bought-by-hancock-whitney-corp.html.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Read More: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.