Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) Stake Boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) by 435.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 202,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 164,512 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $9,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Mimecast by 223.4% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Mimecast by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Mimecast by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mimecast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mimecast by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. 71.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Mimecast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Mimecast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America began coverage on Mimecast in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.31.

In other news, COO Edward Vincent Jennings sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $527,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,435.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $878,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 267,746 shares of company stock worth $12,587,316. Insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MIME opened at $45.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -652.00, a P/E/G ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.23. Mimecast Ltd has a 1 year low of $29.67 and a 1 year high of $54.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $92.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.34 million. Mimecast had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mimecast Ltd will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

