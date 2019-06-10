MML Investors Services LLC Has $1.85 Million Stake in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC (BMV:BIL)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its position in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC (BMV:BIL) by 74.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,539 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 30,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter.

BMV:BIL opened at $91.48 on Monday. SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC has a 52 week low of $1,603.40 and a 52 week high of $1,790.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.1762 dividend. This is a positive change from SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

