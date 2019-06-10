MML Investors Services LLC Reduces Stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,556,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,687,000 after purchasing an additional 45,100 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Hormel Foods by 3.6% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 51,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Hormel Foods by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 41,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Hormel Foods by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,959,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,710,000 after acquiring an additional 33,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden grew its position in Hormel Foods by 58.8% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 58,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 21,588 shares during the last quarter. 43.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Thomas R. Day sold 6,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $251,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,849.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 4,500 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $189,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,257,952.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 302,705 shares of company stock worth $13,230,704. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRL opened at $41.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Hormel Foods Corp has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $46.26.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 10.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

HRL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.90.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

