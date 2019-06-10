Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Lowers Stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,592 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola makes up about 1.7% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $15,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 47,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Chessman Wealth Strategies RIA lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Chessman Wealth Strategies RIA now owns 17,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp now owns 31,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock opened at $51.49 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $42.96 and a twelve month high of $52.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.50.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 45.12%. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 23,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $1,118,194.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,914,099.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Francisco Crespo sold 125,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $6,297,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,631 shares in the company, valued at $9,331,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 307,600 shares of company stock worth $15,293,445. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Citigroup cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.05.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

