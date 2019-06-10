Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Timken (NYSE:TKR)

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Timken (NYSE:TKR) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

TKR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Timken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.54.

Shares of Timken stock opened at $47.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Timken has a 52 week low of $33.98 and a 52 week high of $52.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.72.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. Timken had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $979.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Timken will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Timken news, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 13,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $669,707.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,969.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total value of $123,456.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,227.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Timken by 3,708.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,029,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,405 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Timken during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,099,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Timken during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,070,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Timken during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,352,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Timken during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,680,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

