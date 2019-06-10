Morgan Stanley Trims Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Target Price to $126.00

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $137.00 to $126.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the programmable devices maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on XLNX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $107.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Xilinx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Xilinx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.86.

Shares of XLNX stock traded up $3.82 on Monday, reaching $111.31. 40,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,784,552. The company has a current ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.22. Xilinx has a twelve month low of $64.15 and a twelve month high of $141.60.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $828.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.51 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 29.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xilinx will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Emre Onder sold 344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total value of $36,092.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,881.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total transaction of $298,277.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,105.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,020 shares of company stock valued at $896,745 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XLNX. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 12,987.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,595,886 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 7,537,845 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 629.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,579,088 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $390,001,000 after buying an additional 3,951,683 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,563,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 12.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,137,464 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,680,020,000 after buying an additional 2,294,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the first quarter valued at about $161,681,000. 84.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

