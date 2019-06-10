Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,140,714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 653,157 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $441,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,635,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,143,884,000 after buying an additional 95,399 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 17,158,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,233,062,000 after buying an additional 280,698 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,713,647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $802,310,000 after buying an additional 134,923 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,465,388 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $627,029,000 after buying an additional 52,720 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 10,544.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,378,307 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,337,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSI traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $162.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,928. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.51. Motorola Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $108.25 and a twelve month high of $163.78.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 91.61% and a net margin of 13.29%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.38%.

MSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.39.

In other Motorola Solutions news, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 54,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.75, for a total value of $7,700,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gino A. Bonanotte sold 49,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total value of $7,773,040.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,359 shares of company stock valued at $19,589,459 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

