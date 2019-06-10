MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup cut MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Get MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS MTUAY opened at $110.06 on Friday. MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR has a twelve month low of $88.15 and a twelve month high of $117.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

About MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment comprises commercial and military engine businesses.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.