Neuberger Berman Group LLC Cuts Stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 11.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,364,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 169,426 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $102,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYAAY. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ryanair by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Ryanair by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Ryanair by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its position in Ryanair by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 62,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Ryanair during the fourth quarter valued at $2,668,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

RYAAY traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.07. 8,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992,174. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.85. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $65.14 and a 52-week high of $119.25.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The transportation company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter. Ryanair had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.34%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

RYAAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC lowered shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Societe Generale raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.33.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

