New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $4.81 Million Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,213 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 16,452 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $4,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 3,059.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,003,171 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 971,424 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 972 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 9,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $310,896.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.63, for a total value of $346,389.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 12,523 shares in the company, valued at $421,148.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,450 shares of company stock worth $1,872,124. Insiders own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $23.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.77. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.19 and a 52 week high of $52.50.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $864.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.31 million. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 7.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

URBN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated an “average” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. B. Riley dropped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. DA Davidson upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.04.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

