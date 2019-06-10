Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Getty Realty during the fourth quarter worth $11,136,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $6,860,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,995,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,026,000 after acquiring an additional 159,907 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 6,384.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 93,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 92,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the first quarter valued at $2,742,000. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSE GTY opened at $31.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $35.03.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $33.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.65 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 19th. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is currently 81.87%.

Getty Realty Profile

