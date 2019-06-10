Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $878,000 Position in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,907 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zayo Group were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zayo Group by 19.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zayo Group by 21.5% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 21,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zayo Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,524,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,934,000 after purchasing an additional 258,719 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Zayo Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 368,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zayo Group by 29.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 309,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,806,000 after purchasing an additional 70,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel Caruso sold 655,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total value of $21,476,964.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,466,719.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sandra Mays sold 2,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $76,969.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,328,955.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 678,398 shares of company stock valued at $22,181,645 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ZAYO opened at $32.68 on Monday. Zayo Group Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $20.27 and a 1-year high of $39.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.57, a PEG ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.81.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Zayo Group had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $647.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Zayo Group’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zayo Group Holdings Inc will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Zayo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Zayo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Zayo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Zayo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zayo Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.02.

Zayo Group Profile

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

