Northcoast Research Weighs in on Copart, Inc.’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research upped their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for Copart in a report issued on Thursday, June 6th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.51.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $553.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.62 million. Copart had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 28.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Copart to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.07 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Copart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.77.

Shares of CPRT opened at $74.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 43.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.87. Copart has a fifty-two week low of $44.61 and a fifty-two week high of $75.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.07.

In related news, EVP William E. Franklin sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.37, for a total value of $7,137,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,804.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $3,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Copart by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 21,828,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,833,000 after buying an additional 795,115 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,852,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $709,669,000 after buying an additional 493,619 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,397,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,211,000 after buying an additional 63,195 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,226,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,846,000 after buying an additional 1,059,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,169,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,623,000 after buying an additional 166,116 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

