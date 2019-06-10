Northern Trust Corp Lowers Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,135,614 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,902 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $207,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. BB&T Corp raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.3% in the first quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 23,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 43.8% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 11.0% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ajei Gopal sold 9,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $1,678,278.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Mcdermott sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.53, for a total value of $320,400.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,797 shares of company stock valued at $5,467,421 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

ANSS traded up $3.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $197.17. 2,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,749. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.80 and a 52 week high of $200.40.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. ANSYS had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 31.73%. The firm had revenue of $319.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 target price (up from $201.00) on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $185.00 target price on ANSYS and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.14.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

